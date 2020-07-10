The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that a 32-year old man from Matabeleland South Province perished after he was hit by a bucket full of gold ore while working in a mine shaft Wednesday this week.

Apart from the given age of the now deceased, the ZRP could neither specify the name of the deceased nor mention the particular setting of the horror shaft which claimed the life of the tricenarian.

“A 32 year old male adult in Matabeleland South died in a mine shaft accident after being hit on the head by a plastic bucket full of gold ore on 08/07/20, when the timber supporting the bobbing dry machine lost position and forced the bucket down. Let’s be safety conscious,” the ZRP made the announcement on Twitter.

In a separate and heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old juvenile was on Friday electrocuted on Masasame hill in Mat South after he allegedly used a wooden log to climb to a ZESA transformer with the intention of removing naked wires.

“The victim is currently in hospital,” police authorities announced.

Zwnews