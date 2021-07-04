Residents in dormitory Redcliff town’s Rutendo suburb are up in arms with their opposition MDC Alliance Ward Five Councilor Tendai Kasirori who they accuse of neglecting the people who balloted in his favor during the disputed 2018 harmonised elections.

Kasirori, better known as Mutegude in local circles, is a prominent businessman from the sprawling neighborhood.

“When he was on his campaign trail, Kasirori used to be a regular at this shopping center,” said a one Zicco who is a prominent political activist in the area.

“You know, he used to be a regular around these shops and was in the forefront when we demonstrated at Town House in connection with the perennial water woes bedeviling this town,” he said.

The dormitory town’s neighborhoods of Rutendo, Redcliff and Torwood are traditionally known for the persistent water woes that have now literally become the small Midlands town’s traditional plague.

Kasirori refused to entertain questions from Zwnews, saying he ‘was busy’.

“I cannot respond to you at the moment because I am busy,” Kasirori said.

He also told our publication that it was not only during his tenure of office that the teeming former steel-producing neighborhood has had problems with water services.

“Besides, this is actually not the first time that this town has been experiencing water shortages. I am busy my friend, we will talk”, he said. Ta

Traditionally, Redcliff town has continued to experience water shortages with a three-million-dollar-deficit haunting the nearly-ghost Midlands town.

Zwnews