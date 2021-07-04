President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country is still under siege from neo-imperialism and clandestine machinations by detractors and urged Zimbabweans not to sleep on duty.

Addressing mourners at the burial of the late national hero Clever Shadreck Chiramba, Mnangagwa said the country’s detractors are trying to reverse the gains of its independence.

“In the face of various forms of neo-imperialism let us all remain united and alive to the clandestine machinations by detractors calculated to reverse the gains of our independence.

“We should never grow tired of defending, protecting and safeguarding our country’s sovereignty,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also implored fellow citizens to stay safe saying the third wave of Covid-19 is upon the nation with the current variants being highly transmissible.

He said many lives have been lost within a short space of time adding that citizens should therefore not gamble with their lives.

“Our country is now operating under enhanced Level 4 Lockdown.

“Let us all work harder to quickly return to normalcy.

“The country must continue to religiously observe the WHO public health protocols and the preventive measures Government has put in place,” said the President.

