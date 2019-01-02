Nelson Chamisa urges nation to unite…attack Zim challenges head-on

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Zimbabwe has just entered another new beginning, filled with mixed reactions, as citizens try to make sense of the new season and what lies ahead, premised on past experiences.

History is said to be the greatest teacher, but only to those who are willing enough to learn from it.

As for Zimbabwe, the past had many lessons for her, but unfortunately the country failed and/ or is failing to read into it, says Doctor Noah Manyika, the APA president.

In his message to mark the dawn of the new season, Manyika said the just ended 2018, had a lot of lessons to be learnt, and so was the years 2002, 2008, and other years before, however, the nation failed to learn.

“What is important is not the abundance of lessons enshrined in our past, but whether we actually learnt anything from them.

“In my view one of the key lesson we should have learnt by now is that a government trusted by its citizens will have integrity and competence in managing the economy,” he said.

Manyika who was one of the presidential contestants in the just ended hotly disputed 2018 polls said a government that is well received and acknowledged by its citizens attracts the much-needed local and international investor confidence.

Manyika lambasted business cartels and oligarchs who are bent on profiteering from the distortions in the market. He also took a swipe at economic saboteurs who include government and military officials who abuse their political connections to engage in dirty deals, as well as evading paying rates, such as electricity and water bills.

Manyika’s utterances come at the time the country is facing low investor confidence ever, amid a legitimacy crisis, as a result of flawed elections, and the violence that erupted after.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has called for the country to unite for a common cause if it is to entertain hopes for a better future.

He says it is time to take new course, that would propel the nation to greater heights, by doing away with past mistakes, as well as being objective in dealing with various issues. Chamisa called for issue-based approach to problems, urged the nation to attack the challenges head on and not the person.

In his new year message, Chamisa called on Members of Parliament from his party to work hard this year, take active participation in the august house in a way that would hold executive to account, thereby putting citizens’ welfare forward.

He also urged members of his party occupying leadership positions in local government to lead by example by shunning corruption.

Chamisa’s sentiments were also echoed by his deputy, Elias Mudzuri who says the nation should learn from past mistakes in order to prosper.

Mudzuri agrees with his boss (Chamisa) that it is high time parliament should play its oversight role and hold government to account.