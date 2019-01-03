CHAOS as doctors stop emergency services after Chiwenga talks collapse

Senior doctors and staff at United Bulawayo Hospitals have advised President Mnangagwa’s government in a statement that they are no longer available to attend to emergencies.

This follows Stand-In President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga’s failure to negotiate an amicable solution over the industrial action taken by junior doctors.

Bullish Chiwenga initially fired all striking doctors before ordering them to return to work but warned that there is no US dollars in the country and his government will never pay a penny in hard currency.