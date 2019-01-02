Is Prophet Magaya now broke…Eating Maputi, Freezits

Pictures of PHD church founder, Prophet Walter Magaya and a former Zimbabwe international footballer eating roasted corn (maputi) and a freezit circulating on social media has been met with mixed feelings.

Many people have been saying that the man of cloth is now broke and struggling to raise a meal for his Yadah FC team that survived relegation.

On the photograph circulating on social media, Magaya is sharing maputi with Zhaimu Jambo, a retired Zimbabwean footballer who last played as a left back for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

Here are the pictures.