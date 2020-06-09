Zimbabwe continues to record an increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus after five more returnees, all from neighboring South Africa, tested positive for Covid19.

All the five new cases have since been placed under isolation, health authorities confirmed in a latest Covid19 update. Of the new cases, three were recorded in Mashonaland East whilst Masvingo Province had two new cases.

“Five cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. A total of 289 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 394 PCR cases were done country wide bringing the total number of tests done so far to 53 668, consisting of 31 767 RDT and 21 901 PCR tests,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said.

Since the beginning of the national lockdown three months ago, 46 patients have recovered from the virus while the number of deaths remains at four.

