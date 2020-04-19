Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has expressed his condolences following the passing on of veteran journalist and Daily News Assistant Editor, Gift Phiri today.

Chamisa described Phiri’s passing on as a ‘great blow to journalism and its future’.

“Saddened by the passing on of a brilliant and versatile journalist Gift Phiri. What a blow to journalism (and) it’s future! A talented, balanced and investigative journalist.An indomitable fighter for democracy justice and human rights.Ever happy, exciting and smiling,” Chamisa said in a statement this afternoon.

“A great gift to us all.True, we are here on earth just for but such a short time.True, we are born to live, love, grow and then die.True, life is a flower. But your act was too fast and so short. Thank you for the great professional and personal moments we ever shared my dear bro.Rest in power GIFT THE GREAT!! Our prayers are with his wife Amai P and family,” he said.

Media professionals and stakeholders from across the country and beyond have described Phiri as a great professional. He leaves an indelible mark in the media industry and colleagues have described him as a professional who touched on the lives of many journalists.

During the time of writing, funeral arrangements were not yet clear.

Zwnews