After spending an agonizing 21 days away from their ussual hustle, hard-pressed Zimbabweans hope President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this afternoon lift the Covid-19-inspired national lockdown.

Mnangagwa is expected to address the nation this afternoon at 4pm (CAT). The septuagenarian is also on record saying the pandemic is ”now more serious than it was before’ the national lockdown came into effect.

His address comes at a time when there has been a rise in the number of locals that have contracted the catastrophic Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Zimbabwe has recorded 3 deaths and 25 Covid-19 positive cases.

More details to follow…..

Zwnews