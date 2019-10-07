Nelson Chamisa, Jonathan Moyo dismiss appointment story

Crazy and bizarre lies. No such appointment has been. I wish I could. All key appointments of key and significant personalities in our society are made openly not secretly.I have not been to Joburg lately except at JHG airport in transit to destination outside SA.
— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 7, 2019
