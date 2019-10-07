Mutsvangwa resurfaces, tears into Jonathan Moyo

Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa speaks on fake Twitter account:

“G40 Jonathan Moyo has taken refuge espcapism into the realm of superstitious psychosis. This is the toll of lonely, hapless and hopeless exile in Kenya and the receding prospects of returning home to Zimbabwe…

He has revived his fake twitter account under the name of Christopher Mutsvangwa. He litters it with lunatic verbiage wants the social bloggers to ascribe it to me. This desperation arises from the futile attempt to use Mugabe dead body for much wished political ascendancy…

“Mugabe could not help them win power as sitting President. He still failed as a dying sick man. Now they want a Jesus type miracle from a dead Mugabe body. Morbidity at its superstitious worst,”