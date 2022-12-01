OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday blasted legislators from his party for accepting a US$40 000 loan facilities from Parliament.

Government has offered a US$40 000 housing loan to each sitting Member of Parliament (MP), US$500 000 for individual ministers and US$350 000 for their deputies.

Venting his displeasure on Twitter, Chamisa said accepting the loans was “morally and ethically wrong” when the majority of the country’s citizens were wallowing in abject poverty.

“In any public office, any decision that prioritises self over the served is morally wrong, especially in a context where poverty pervades with citizens so hard-pressed and in circumstances of lack! Wrong leaders usually have wrong priorities,” Chamisa tweeted.

“The role of a government is to address citizens’ most urgent and pertinent needs. When this is abandoned, such a government merits replacement. Any government that prioritises ‘chefs’ over citizens is not fit for the purpose. #CitizensFirst. No public funds can ever be received or transacted silently. Accountability must always be full!”

Last month, Chamisa claimed that Zanu PF was bribing his lieutenants to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He later told NewsDay that some of his members were “vulnerable” to the “harsh” economic conditions, hence they could be easily bribed to abandon the party.

“Anything that is valuable is bound to be betrayed or sold out. Economic circumstances are not for the lily-livered and the weak-kneed. Some are very sensitive to poverty and this economic environment has been very harsh,” Chamisa said.

“Some would go for farms, nice cars, cattle, (and) coupons, while others will betray their birth-right for a mere bowl of soup. What is the birthright? Freedom, democracy, success and prosperity, transformation of our country, good governance, citizen dignity — they will surrender those for their personal benefits. But we learn from the best. (The late MDC leader) Morgan Tsvangirai never betrayed Zimbabwe.”