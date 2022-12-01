An armed bandit pretending to be a client took out a gun and robbed ZB Bank Victoria Falls branch. The cunning criminal then walked away with huge sums of money on Wednesday afternoon.

More images of the robbery have now been released and it appears the thug is someone with intimate knowledge of the place.

He also loves to wear Adidas sport regalia. In the images released, he is wearing adidas shoes and a black top. There is a possibility that someone out there knows this person which explains why images have been released to jog people’s memories so the man can be identified. This can not be another perfect robbery in which cash and bandit vanish without trace.

Bank staff watched as the suspect pretended to be completing bank slips until other clients left and that is when he pulled out a gun.

The suspect then proceeded to the counter and threatened bank tellers with the gun, ordering everyone, to lie down and they complied.

It is said that the suspect demanded cash which he loaded into a satchel that he was carrying and walked out of the banking hall.