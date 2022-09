The National Employment Council (NEC) for the agriculture sector has set the minimum wage at ZWL$65,131 effective 1 Sept 2022 up from ZWL$60,692.

The cost of living is above ZWL$200,000. The council has pointed out that employers may pay their workers either in US dollars or the local currency.

Apparently, workers in the agricultural sector are among the least paid in the country.

This is despite the sector being the backbone of the country’s economy.

Zwnews