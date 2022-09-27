Former Affirmative Action Group president Mike Chimombe will be released on ZW$50,000 bail after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not oppose his bail application during his court appearance on fraud charges.

However, magistrate Dennis Mangosi says NPA represented by Pardon Dziva must first sign a consent paper before Chimombe’s release at 2PM.

Chimombe was arrested recently for allegedly swindling a man US$16,900 after selling him a non-existent housing stand.

Apparently, granting of bail to people connected to either the ruling party or government have raised eyebrows.

Recently, ZANU PF PF legislator for Gokwe Nembudziya was also granted bail, despite him facing a serious corruption case.

Zwnews