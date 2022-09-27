Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has implored the ruling party to work if it is to achieve its target of 5 million votes next year.

“Kasukuwere will get 1 million votes, Chamisa more than 2 million votes, Saka vamwe vangu ve Zanu kana muchida 5 million votes, motombodzoka kumusha.

“Varimuno motomboita zvebasa chaizvo, encouraging people to register to vote, 5 million haibudi pa press conference or social media,” he says.

Meanwhile, Zivhu has bemoaned political parties who don’t appreciate after being helped to gain traction.

“Imagine after posting 2000 tweets per month, supporting heavily, wonzi hatikuzivi mumusangano wedu, uye collect your 10 USD per month and shut up, munofireyi guys team iri harineyi nomunhu, make yourself a condom, get used ugoraswa kunge usina kumboveko,” he laments.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere will contest next year.

However, Zivhu is believed to have met Kasukuwere in recent times. At some point he posted pictures of himself with Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.

