The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed an incident where six people have died at Lilian Mine, Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province on 03/08/23.

About 14 miners who were extracting gold ore were trapped when drillers hit the underground water which then flooded the mine tunnels.

Eight miners managed to escape.

The victims’ bodies have since been retrieved and deposited in a mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Apparently, cases of miners particularly artisanal being killed in mining tunnels have been cause for concern in the country.

In some cases miners have died after shafts collapse trapping them underground.

Zwnews