In my own words . . .

I do not think it’s fair for me to stay in a marriage I am no longer wanted. I have always been for my marriage despite the problems or issues. No one prayed harder than me for God to fix my family. It’s all I ever wanted. But there comes a time when one has to let go. A beautiful child was born from it. Despite my hurt, I love my daughter more than anything in the world. And she loves her daddy.

So I choose to put my own feelings and hurt aside so that she grows with both her parents in her life. I choose to do right by her. If he is never a part of her life it will not be by my doing, but by his own choice. Right now we are both focusing on co-parenting our daughter and keeping her in a happy space. As a community this is what needs to be encouraged.

The rest we leave to God.

Olinda