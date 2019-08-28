Nakamba shines as Aston Villa wins

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba made his first appearance for Aston Villa when they beat Crewe by six goals to one in a Carabao Cup match to reach the third round yesterday.

This was the first match which former club Brugge and Zimbabwe’s defensive midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba started since moving to England over almost a month ago.

Aston Villa boss, Dean Smith, made 10 changes from the team that claimed their first Premier League win of the season against Everton on Friday, including handing debuts to Konsa, Matt Targett and Marvelous Nakamba.

The 25-year-old did not disappoint. According to the 4thofficial.net, Nakamba was solid.

They said: