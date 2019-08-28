KWEKWE: Zanu PF al-Shabab youths invade MDC MP offices

KWEKWE: ZANU-PF Youths known as the al-Shabab, after Somalia militant group, have allegedly besieged parliamentary offices which should have been occupied by MDC MP.

MCC legislator for Mbizo, Settlement Chikwinya told the Southern Eye that the offices were taken when he was in jail over the January fuel prices hike protests.

The youths are reportedly using the offices for immoral things including drug selling and torture of political enemies.

Recently, an unidentified dead man was found lying outside the offices in question.

Chikwinya and other residents concluded that the youths had killed the man.

Yesterday, an opposition MDC female official from Kwekwe was nearly killed in a frenzied attack by youths.