Zimbabwe police have issued a statement after the following message went viral online yesterday: There was drama at Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi Police Station on Thursday after junior cops refused to be deployed wearing anti-riot gear when there was no threat on violence. The junior police officers complained that they were being deployed for twelve hours wearing anti-riot kits, helmets and botons without being informed about any operation.

ZRP Response:

The ZRP is aware of a message circulating on social media concerning purported conduct by police officers at Mzilikazi police station. The message is false as nothing of that sort occurred.

Members of the public should treat information they come across on social media with caution as some of it is meant to achieve a certain agenda. The ZRP is now investigating the origins of the message.