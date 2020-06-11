Despite his humiliating expulsion from the ruling Zanu PF and losing the Chivi South constituency seat in parliament, controversial businessman Killer Zivhu has said he continues to support party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his signature Vision 2030 agenda.

Zivhu who was recently shown the Zanu PF exit door after he allegedly tried to initiate a meeting between First Lady Auxillia, and main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile, also said he will not participate in the impending Chivi South by-elections as an independent candidate.

He said he has love for Chivi South folks and added that the people from the area will, in turn, continue to remember the works of their outgoing legislator in the constituency.

“I will remain a Zanu PF member by heart and support the President on his vision 2030 . I will not stand as Independent whatever comes . I love Zanu PF (and) the people in my constituency will forever cherish my work,” said Zivhu in comments posted on his official Twitter handle.

The ruling party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) recently dismissed Zivhu at the recommendation of the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership but he shoulders blame on former minister Obert Mpofu instead, calling him the ‘most powerful Politburo member’ and scapegoat for his for his wanning political fortunes.

Zivhu and Mpofu’s relations have been on ice perennially, with the expelled legislator alleging that he lost an investment of US$ 1.5 million from the wealthy Zanu PF heavyweight’s defunct ZABG Bank when it was liquidated several years ago.

“My effort to recover US$ 1.5 million from the most powerful Politburo member yandidzingisa (got me fired). I reported him to ZACC and I was about to give them evidence,” Zivhu remarked following the announcement of his expulsion after the 340th Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Politburo meeting this week.

He denies ever pushing for a meeting between the First Lady and Sithokozile Chamisa, blaming Mpofu, instead, for orchestrating his dismissal and concurrent parly recall.

“The Chamisa story is just a cooked one. The man (Mpofu) was so vicious in the Politburo meeting to make sure ndadzingwa,” he said.

