The three female youth leaders of Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance who were allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and latter dumped in bad shape at Muchapondwa business centre in Bindura recently, will spend another night in police cells after they were arrested on Wednesday, the party has announced.

They did not appear in court as was expected.

The three high ranking opposition figures who include Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are now being accused of faking their abductions.

“The MDC trio will spend another night in cold, concrete police cells on spurious charges of faking their abduction. No explanation was given as to why they weren’t taken to court today. They’re still yet to recover fully from their head injuries, sexual assault and leg injuries,” the party wrote on Twitter.

Despite being exposed to widespread condemnation over the issue of the three opposition officials, Zimbabwean authorities have said the abductions in question are cooked up for political motives.

More details to follow…

