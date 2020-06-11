HARARE: A 54-YEAR-OLD woman apologised to her son on Tuesday for giving him to a wrong father for the past 25 years.

Miriam Muchena wept during Tilder Live Show on Star FM radio after receiving DNA results of Onwell Masimba, 25, from Global DNA Zimbabwe officer, Tinashe Mugabe.

“I feel sorry for my actions and I would like to apologise to my son and families involved,” said Muchena in tears.

“I left Onwell to be taken care of by the wrong father. I went on to register him under a wrong surname because i was unaware that he was not the real father.

“The man who looked after him is now late and the DNA results has helped me to identify the real father of my son.

“What prompted the tests is that Onwell was unwell mentally leading us to consult traditional healers and self-styled prophets.

“I want to thank Global DNA Zimbabwe with the tests carried and I am now enlightened and again apologise for my wrong doing,” she said narrating how she ended up giving Onwell to the wrong father.

Siblingship DNA test carried by Global DNA Zimbabwe on Onwell and his brother Bright Gurure born of Muchena identified the two that they were born of the same mother and father.

“There are two types of relationships that siblings can share which are full siblingship and half siblingship,” said Mugabe.

“Full Siblings will share two common parents and Half Siblings will share just one common parent.

“A siblingship test provides the likelihood of genetic relationship between two possible siblings specifically when no other relatives are available for study.”

A full siblingship test can be performed if the two individuals (Sibling 1, Sibling 2) know they share the same mother, but want to know if they share the same father (who is unavailable for testing).

“This test addresses issues to do with paternity as well even if the alleged father is not available,” he said.

state media