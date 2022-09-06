Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration does not support lesbian and gay rights.

Apparently, according to some critics his declaration is likely going to pit him against the West and other international human rights groups and bodies like the United Nations which back the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

In a universal human rights scope, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face common and distinct challenges which have created tensions, clashes and conflict between different governments, peoples, cultures and religions around the world.

Under late former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe was fiercely opposed to gays and lesbian rights.

Mugabe harshly described them as worse than “dogs and pigs” which he said know their mating partners.

He was of the opinion that homosexuality degrades human dignity.

At some point, organisors of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair received a letter from a government official condemning the decision to allocate a booth to a small human rights organization called Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ).

“The Government strongly objects to the presence of the GALZ stand at the Book Fair which has the effect of giving acceptance and legitimacy to GALZ,” the letter read.

However, as Newshawks reports, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the official position is silent, but largely the same.

-Zwnews, Newshawks