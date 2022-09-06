The Generation 40 (G40) leaders have paid tribute to the late former president Robert Mugabe who died on this day three years ago.

Exiled former cabinet minister and one of the G40 leaders, Saviour Kasukuwere says Mugabe was great leader whose visionary is unmatched.

“We remember the founding father, liberator, educationist and leader, President Mugabe.

“Today, 3 years ago you were promoted to glory.

“The teachings and direction you gave us remain unmatched.

“We will not betray you and indeed our great people of Zimbabwe. The marathon continues,” he says.

Meanwhile, another G40 leader, Jonathan Moyo says

“Today is a fitting occasion to celebrate this telling footnote, in remembrance of the one and only Gushungo.”

Zwnews