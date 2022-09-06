Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Ostalos Siziba has rubbished the formation of another opposition political party Citizens Collaboration for Change (CCC).

Siziba says it is the work of those who are bent on trying to confuse citizens ahead of elections slatted for 2023.

“They can manufacture multi CCCs but can’t reproduce the debonair image of President Chamisa who is in the party’s election symbol,” says Siziba.

He added that their party’s type of leadership comes from the people.

“Leadership is a divine construct and it comes from the People,” he says.

Apparently, there has been attempts to have several CCCs.

