President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says his grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa died after being choked by food’.

He disclosed this as he addressed mourners in Bikita, Masvingo.

Mnangagwa said after the choking Yasha subsequently contracted pneumonia while in hospital.

Mafidi who was named after Mnangagwa’s father; in other words after his great grandfather, was Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

“”On Sunday morning we went back again and we were informed that due to his age the blood pressure had dropped and he had acquired pneumonia. We then left around 8 for midlands province only to hear around 11 that he had passed away. Mafidi was named after my father.

“I want to thank all my family and friends for your support and Zanu PF for your contribution to make this event a success. The family agreed that he will be buried where his ancestors are laying,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean from all walks of life including government officials have sent their condolences message to the First Family.

