In what could be described as a blow for local football, Wolverhampton player, Leon Chiwome has dumped the Zimbabwe national team to play for England.

The development comes after Chiwome was named in the 21-men England squad set for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship slated for Hungary.

A total number of sixteen teams will battle for honours at the international youth football extravaganza.

Chiwome, who has since established himself as the Wolves wonderkid, is a key figure for the Three Lions who will face Lithuania, Georgia and Israel, at the tournament.

Born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, Chiwome was named among the best young talents in the English Premier League (EPL) by The Guardian.

The landlocked southern African nation was hoping for him to switch nationality allegiance to play for the Warriors, but it seems like the Wolves forward has decided to play for England, snubbing calls from Zimbabwe.

