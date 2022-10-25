For some, diva tendencies in the entertainment industry are not something to worry about, when exposed as people hear several reports of celebs accused of being unprofessional.

Award-winning Afro soul singer Zahara is the latest ZAleb to be accused of being a diva.

City Press reports the singer, who is working on a reality show that will premiere on SABC soon, has been given an ultimatum by the public broadcaster.

According to the outlet, the channel may pull the plug on her reality show if she doesn’t stop acting like a diva.

According to the publication’s source, production was put on hold recently as Zahara and the production team were apparently not seeing eye to eye.

It is also reported that the Loliwe hitmaker failed to pitch for shoots several times.

“They had to call a meeting with the SABC on Wednesday after she missed a shoot and asked the producers to come to her at a different location.

“She said she was visiting some guy in Katlehong and the film crew should follow her there if they wanted to film that day,” said the source.

According to another source, Zahara’s diva tendencies are getting worse. “She missed a flight back to Johannesburg because she’d had a quarrel with a member of her management team at the East London airport after we’d gone to her home to film her with her family.”

According to reports, the SABC threatened to axe the show if Zahara continued her “problem child” behavior.

“She did [behave herself] for the time being. She’s been filming properly and is expected to wrap everything up this week.

“The show depends on her cleaning her act up and it’s sad that she doesn’t seem to understand her own brand and acts out of character. It isn’t good [for her image]” the source added.

Speaking to Drum a couple of months ago about her reality TV show. Zahara said; “We are in the final planning stages of the reality show and we will start shooting next week,” she said.

The singer revealed she’s finally ready to share her story her way and let people into her life.

“People think they know me, but they don’t really know me. I want to show people my spiritual side, my family, my close friend, and who I am dating.

“I know people love Zahara and I want even the mama in the village who I have healed through my music to see how I live and how I think.

“It will be unscripted and show who I truly am. I am all about inspiring people and healing,” she explains.

ZALebs