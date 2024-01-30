Videos

My determination to pay any price for the love of my country: Freed Job Sikhala speaks

Zimbabwe’s prominent opposition political activist Job Sikhala was released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison tonight after 595 days in jail. The NewsHawks was there to exclusively tell the story.

Share
31st January 2024

Recent Posts

South Africa Stuns Morocco in AFCON Upset, Advances to Quarter-Finals Against Cape Verde

AFCON Shock: Bafana Bafana's Surprise Victory Over Morocco Sets Up Quarter-Final Clash with Cape Verde… Read More

31st January 2024

6 Business Presentation Hacks to Hook More Customers

Business presentations are a critical tool for communicating ideas, gaining buy-in, and influencing customers. However,… Read More

30th January 2024

Loaded smuggled car recovered by police after it got stuck on river banks

File photo courtesy of X.com Police in Plumtree on 27 January 2024 acted on received… Read More

30th January 2024

FREE AT LAST: Job Sikhala ‘released’ from prison

Citizens Coalition for Change senior official Job Sikhala will be released from the notorious Chikurubi… Read More

30th January 2024

Husband, wife lose US$13 000 after ZIMRA seized the car they just bought

A husband & wife reportedly lost US$13 000 after they purchased a car which was… Read More

30th January 2024

Zim institutions put 52% investments in property to sidestep inflation, says IPEC

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) says with inflation rising, institutions have put 52% of… Read More

30th January 2024