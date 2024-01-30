My determination to pay any price for the love of my country: Freed Job Sikhala speaks

Zimbabwe’s prominent opposition political activist Job Sikhala was released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison tonight after 595 days in jail. The NewsHawks was there to exclusively tell the story.
AFCON Shock: Bafana Bafana's Surprise Victory Over Morocco Sets Up Quarter-Final Clash with Cape Verde… Read More
Business presentations are a critical tool for communicating ideas, gaining buy-in, and influencing customers. However,… Read More
File photo courtesy of X.com Police in Plumtree on 27 January 2024 acted on received… Read More
Citizens Coalition for Change senior official Job Sikhala will be released from the notorious Chikurubi… Read More
A husband & wife reportedly lost US$13 000 after they purchased a car which was… Read More
The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) says with inflation rising, institutions have put 52% of… Read More