South Africa Stuns Morocco in AFCON Upset, Advances to Quarter-Finals Against Cape Verde

AFCON Shock: Bafana Bafana’s Surprise Victory Over Morocco Sets Up Quarter-Final Clash with Cape Verde

In a stunning upset, South Africa secured a quarter-final berth at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by shocking 10-man Morocco.

Evidence Makgopa’s 57th-minute goal, surviving a VAR check, paved the way for a surprise victory.

Despite a late penalty chance for Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, who hit the crossbar, South Africa held on.

Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat saw a stoppage-time dismissal, and Teboho Mokoena sealed the upset with a free-kick.

South Africa will now face Cape Verde in the quarter-finals, aiming to surpass their 2019 performance and secure a spot in the last four.

Afcon 2022 World Cup Qualifiers eliminated

The Atlas Lions of Morocco came to the tournament with a lot of expectations after finishing in the semi finals of the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.

Morocco are ranked no. 1 in Africa and no. 13 in the world. South Africa are ranked no. 12 in Africa and no. 66 in the world.

Five African teams made the World Cup in 2022 NONE of those teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.