The Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai has recalled 3 MDC Alliance councillors in Kwekwe.

This also included mayor Angeline Kasipo and her deputy Melody Chingarande.

The recalled refused to back MDC-T, and pledged allegiance to the Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora and team have been trying to dismantle Chamisa’s party allegedly on behalf of ZANU PF and its leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mwonzora has since became Mnangagwa’s friend.

However, Mnangagwa’s party has vehemently denied having anything to do with MDC formations squabbles.

Zwnews