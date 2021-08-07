At least one suspected armed robber has been shot dead during a fire exchange and others arrested by police detectives in Bulawayo this morning.

The Cite reports that the robbers were cornered by police resulting in the arrests and recovery of several fire arms.

“We are getting reports of gunshots at friendly close Fourwinds suburb. sources say armed robbers have been cornered by the police.

“Residents say they were woken up by gun shots around 6am.

“They suspect it could have been armed robbers.

“One of the robbers was shot dead while others were arrested and several fire arms were recovered. The road has since been cordoned off,” reports Cite.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the incident saying the robbers came from South Africa.

“The ZRP confirms that 1 armed robber has been shot dead & 2 injured when 6 armed robbers who came all the way from SA pounced on a house along Franklin Drive, Fourwinds, Bulawayo. 4 firearms have been recovered at the scene,” said ZRP.

The police has of late expressed concern over the cases of armed robberies in the country.

Most recently the police in Harare issued statement saying they are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 2/8/21 in Eastview.

The police said 6 suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, hammer & knives stormed the complainant’s house & robbed him of US$4500 & ZWL 30 000 cash.

According to police, cases of armed robberies have become cause for worry, pointing out that in some instances victims are even killed by the robbers.

Zwnews