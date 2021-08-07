The late former and First Lady, Janet Banana has been laid to rest.
The country’s founding First Lady was buried yesterday at Sibomvu area under Chief Gwebu in Umzingwane.
She was accorded state assisted funeral.
Zwnews
Aug 7, 2021 | Zim Latest
The late former and First Lady, Janet Banana has been laid to rest.
The country’s founding First Lady was buried yesterday at Sibomvu area under Chief Gwebu in Umzingwane.
She was accorded state assisted funeral.
Zwnews
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.