Renegade opposition figure Douglas Mwonzora’s pursuit to expedite the reinstatement of ex-Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini who was fired by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance last month, has hit a brick-wall.

Mwonzora, who recently issued a directive for Dhlamini to be reinstated, was left with an egg on his face after councillors in the resort town chose to hold elections in a bid to come up with a substantive replacement to the expelled Mayor.

The elections which were on Thursday won by Richard Mguni, came despite last week’s controversial reinstatement of Dhlamini by Local Government minister, July Moyo, at the behest of Mwonzora.

Following Thursday’s mayoral polls, Patricia Mwale who lost to Mguni, is now the deputy mayor.

According to the MDC Alliance provincial chairman for Matabeleland North, Prince Sibanda, Dhlamini was only reinstated as councillor, not mayor.

“The former mayor was reinstated to be councillor and not mayor,” Sibanda was quoted as saying in the private media.

“Mayorship is acquired through elections by councillors. The duly elected mayor of Victoria Falls municipality is Councillor Rich Mguni,” he said.

Moyo, who took a dramatic turn by reinstating Dhlamini last week, had in March declared ward 9 vacant and a by-election was now due.

Prior to that, MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende had, through a letter dated February 24 expelled Dhlamini on charges of violating party rules and undermining protocol after he contested and won the mayoral elections in 2018.

The party wanted him to step aside for its preferred candidate Margaret Valley.

After having reportedly struck a deal with Mwonzora where he was assured reinstatement, Dhlamini withdrew a High Court lawsuit contesting his expulsion.

In Masvingo and Chegutu, Mwonzora had also ‘reinstated’ the MDC Alliance mayors who had been expelled in similar fashion.

Private Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews