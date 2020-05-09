The Zimbabwe People First (ZimFirst) party has lashed out at the Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition MDC Alliance and the ruling Zanu PF, describing the two political parties as pieces of the same cloth, while saying it was only the little-known ZimFirst which can rescue Zimbabwe from the socio-economic mess that the country finds itself in.



ZimFirst is under the leadership of Dr Maxwell Zeb Shumba, a US-based academic and former advisor to the late MDC founding president and one-time Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

The party, which has already started using various social networking platforms to gather electoral support ahead of the next elections expected in 2023 said it was their party which is ‘the last standing hope of the nation.’



“Violence, intolerance, selfishness and corruption is (sic) what makes MDC Alliance a replica of Zanu PF. They (MDC and Zanu PF) are both two pieces of the same cloth. ZimFirst (is) the last standing hope of the nation,” said the party on its Facebook page.

The pronunciations by ZimFirst come at a time when Chamisa’s MDC Alliance is blaming President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF for allegedly working in cahoots with the country’s courts of law to destabilise the opposition.

In March, the Supreme Court puzzlingly ruled that Thokozani Khupe is the legitimate successor to the late Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer at a South African private hospital on 14 February 2018.

The Chamisa-camp has however vowed that it will defend the envisaged takeover of its MRT (formerly Harvest) House headquarters in the capital, Harare, ‘with our blood’.

Zwnews