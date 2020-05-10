Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his 2018 electoral archrival Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance on Sunday took time to appreciate the priceless roles that mothers play in the society.

Regardless of their marked political differences, both Mnangagwa and Chamisa took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, to thank mothers across the globe for their roles.

Mnangagwa described Zimbabwean mothers as ‘brave, valiant and caring.

“On this (Mothers’ Day), let us take a moment to appreciate our blessed mothers who brought (us) into the world, took care of us, and made us the individuals we are today. Brave, valiant, and caring mothers of Zimbabwe, we salute you and love you,” he said.

On the other hand, Chamisa’s tweet in which he described mothers as the ‘glue that holds us all together,’ had an accompanying video. The video footage, which went viral on social media in 2018, is about an old woman fuming over the ‘stolen’ presidential elections controversially won by Mnangagwa two years ago.

“This Mother’s Day. Mums are the glue that holds us all together. Stars in society working day (and) night in life struggles to keep families (and) communities sparkling. All of us are evidence of the power of love out of capable motherhood. Salute to all Mothers for making us this great!” Chamisa wrote.

Watch accompanying video below:

Zwnews