Opposition political figure Douglas Mwonzora who, alongside Morgan Komichi, sensationally dumped MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for Thokozani Khupe following a shock Supreme Court ruling that certified the latter as the legitimate president of the party, reportedly approached members of the ruling Zanu PF and the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in a bid to elbow out the party’s 2018 presidential candidate, it has been learnt.

According to fugitive former Zanu PF minister Jonathan Moyo, Mwonzora has, for a long time, been reaching out to the ruling party and the CIO to garner support for MDC leadership.

Mwonzora also approached Moyo and in 2017 hatched a botched meeting with a faction opposed to the succession ambitions of then deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa: the Generation 40, simply G40.

“It’s a pity that (Mwonzora) sees things in terms of enemies and not in terms of the truth. Mwonzora has been reaching out to (Zanu PF and the CIOs) to get support for the leadership of the (MDC) for a long time. He knows I know (and) I have (the) proof because he approached me directly!” claimed Moyo in comments posted on his Twitter handle Wednesday afternoon.



Moyo’s comments were accompanied by a past tweet in which he claimed that on 28 December 2017, ex-G40 ally and deposed autocrat Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao sent him a WhatsApp message in which he was inviting the expensively schooled Professor for a meeting in Singapore.

Mwonzora, together with fellow opposition figure Theresa Makoni, allegedly claimed that they were emissaries sent by then bedridden late founding MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai, to get the G40 to arrange a meeting with Mugabe.



Soon after the shock Supreme Court verdict, Komichi who subsequently declared himself the chairperson of the party nullified all suspensions and dismissals which rocked the opposition in the aftermath of Tsvangirai’s demise on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

“The current leadership are kindly asked to hand over the assets of the Party to the Secretary General. All financial records should be handed over to the Treasurer General of the Party. Our people have been worrying about the poor performance of the Party in recent by-elections. Budgeting for the usual manipulation by the electoral authorities, the margins with which the Party lost are simply an embarrassment”, Komichi said.

Zwnews