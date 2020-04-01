Main opposition MDC Alliance Vice President Welshman Ncube has laughed off yesterday’s shock Supreme Court ruling which nullified Nelson Chamisa’s party presidency and ruled that Thokozani Khupe is the rightful heir to the throne left by the late founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Ncube also took a scathing attack at Chamisa’s former loyalist Morgen Komichi and the less predictable Douglas Mwonzora whose interests to derail the 42-year-old’s grip on power is well documented.



On Tuesday, Komichi, an ex-Chamisa blue-eyed boy and Mwonzora unceremoniously dumped Chamisa and indicated that they were going to abide by the shock Supreme Court ruling and follow Khupe.

But Ncube argues that Khupe’s successful bid to retain the main opposition party’s symbols and its fortress the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House) are futile since the MDC Alliance was not, in any way, involved in the Khupe Supreme Court triumph.

“At the last meeting of the MDC Alliance Standing Committee on 10 March 2020 I put to Komichi (and) Mwonzora the entire ZANUPF strategy on the Khupe case (and) their respective roles in that strategy. Their denials of both the ZANUPF strategy and their roles thereto were vehement”, Ncube said in a brief statement this Wednesday.

He also said the MDC Alliance had always shown suspicion on the divisive motives of the renegade duo.

“I ended the debate by telling them that while we had no choice but to give them the benefit of the doubt on the day of the handing down of the judgement we will know the truth. Today we know”, he said.

Ncube also laughed off the Supreme Court judgement saying ‘legally, the MDC Alliance was not before the courts’.

Ncube defended Chamisa, whose presidency, he said, was sealed off by the party’s elective Congress held in Gweru last year.

Zwnews