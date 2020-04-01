A Zimbabwe Government Minister has dismissed poorly evidenced social media reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has contracted the catastrophic Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Zwnews reports.

The social media has been abuzz with unauthenticated claims that Mnangagwa has been put in isolation as he is suspected of having contracted the ravaging novel coronavirus.



The reports come in the wake of reports that late journalist Zororo Makamba who died of coronavirus recently visited Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices before his dramatic demise.

But, Media, Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Energy Mutodi took to his Twitter handle to dismiss the claims.

“His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has not contracted CoronaVirus as peddled by some misguided elements on the social media”, Mutodi tweeted.

The former sungura musician who is also an academic made the announcement despite claims that Mnangagwa had vacated his Munhumutapa offices in central Harare after the late Makamba’s shock death, and that he had been confined to State House.



Recently Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba confirmed that the Zimbabwean strongman was working from State House ‘as a precautionary measure’ following Makamba’s posthumously dreaded visit to Munhumutapa government offices.

Charamba said during his visit, the late Zororo who is also business mogul James Makamba’s son, met three staffers at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

The secret service staffers have since been placed under the mandatory 21-day national lockdown. Last week, Mnangagwa who declared coronavirus a national disaster, announced that Zimbabweans must adhere to three weeks of total lockdown as a mitigative measure to the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed thousands across the globe.

Zwnews