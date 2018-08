A Beitbridge man driving a white Mercedes Benz was involved in head on road accident with a South African registered car on Saturday.

6 people reportedly died on the spot.

The accident occurred in Mvuma along the notorious Harare Masvingo road.

Meanwhile in Harare two passengers were injured following a head on collision involving two kombis¬† in Waterfalls near Walter Magaya’s PHD church today, see picture below.