PICTURES: Temba Mliswa humiliated at Mathuthu Heroes Acre burial, Blasts ED’s Zanu PF

HARARE: Norton independent MP, Temba Mliswa, found the true colours of Zanu PF when he turned up uninvited at the burial of former Matabeleland minister and politburo member Thokozile Mathuthu at The National Heroes Acre today.

Mliswa who was sidelined and not permitted to sit with other new MPs blasted Mnangagwa’s party for having a negative, selfish and non-inclusive attitude regarding members of other political movements.

“Is this the ‘new dispensation?’,” Mliswa rhetorically asked on Twitter after posting pictures of himself cutting a forlorn figure sitting on the floor while newly-elected Zanu PF MPs sat on chairs under a tent next to him.

Mliswa added: “Let’s learn to separate national events from party events and accommodate each other. Zanu PF leaders seated whilst an independent is ostracised. We can’t bring progress and togetherness as long as national events are exclusionary and that’s why the opposition has refused to be part of national events since they are held as party functions.”