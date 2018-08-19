Boxing: Charles Manyuchi loses Magomed Kurbanov fight

Russia: Charles Manyuchi loses fight

Zimbabwe boxing star Charles Manyuchi lost in a non title fight against Magomed Kurbanov who won by unanimous decision in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Sunday, August 19.

Manyuchi danced around the ring and exposed his face throughout the match giving his experienced opponent a chance to hit him in the face.

The Zambian based Zimbabwean boxer was not overwhelmed by the Russian but he did not do much to win the fight .

Judges scored the match 98-92 in favour of Kurbanov after ten rounds.