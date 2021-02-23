The star opened up about making R200 000 a month via her OnlyFans account.

The Muvhango actress shared that she charged $17 (R249) per month or a subscription fee to watch her private content on the account.

According to the actress the Double Dose Twins, who are her good friends gave her the idea of starting the account, claiming that she could make serious money from the account.

Tebogo being the free spirit she is thought to herself that she already shows her body on social media, so she might as well do it for money.

The twins taught Tebogo all the tricks of the trade when it comes to having Only Fans account and baby girl has been making a killing.

She told MacG in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG that the OnlyFans endeavour was sparked by her determination to replenish her income, which had been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Watch video below:

-Fakaza News