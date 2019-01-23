BREAKING News: Zimbabwe Musician Oliver Mtukudzi dies..UPDATED

Death of Oliver Mtukudzi….Zimbabwean Music Icon

Zimbabwe music Superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has died aged 66.

The musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes at Avenues Clinic in Harare this afternoon.

Early today, several Zimbabwe news sources, politicians and celebrities reported via social media that music icon Oliver Mtukudzi has passed on in Harare, Wednesday, 23 January.

The news was confirmed by a regional blog which said “it has it on good authority that he died in the last 40 minutes in the ICU at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.”

Speaking about Oliver Mtukudzi, former Member of Parliament and Government Minister, David Coltart said, “Rest in peace Oliver Mtukudzi. If anyone ever made me proud to be # Zimbabwean it was you. Thank you for making us happy for so long, especially during the darkest days.

zwnews