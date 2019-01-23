Mugabe savages Mnangagwa…Don’t use luxury jet to beg for money

Former President Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga Bellarmine has come out guns blazing against President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the later’s senseless overseas trips.

The younger Mugabe who is a well known critic of his father’s successor savaged ED saying that he needs to appoint a Minister of Common Sense and Reasoning as he was doing things which did not seem to make sense.

Chatunga said that Mnangagwa should not go begging for bailout packages while travelling in a 7-star luxury jet which costs $74 000 per hour to rent. He also attacked Mnangagwa for getting the latest Benz while at the same time begging for help from foreign countries.

Writing on social media, Chatunga said,

“Ruka Chivende must appoint Minister of Common Sense and Reasoning……….Common Sense tells you that you can’t come out of the latest Mercedes and then beg for money.

“Reasoning tells you that you can not be a globetrotter in the most expensive jet in the world with a begging bowl ….who will believe you? That’s why he always comes (back) empty handed and cancel the so-called mega-deals after they finally see you take off from their airports,” he added.

Ruka Chivende is a name that was used by President Mnangagwa during the liberation struggle.