Mutsvangwa Throws Chinese Bashed Chief Chivero Under The Bus

INFORMATION Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, this Wednesday assured her Chinese friends that the debacle involving Sunny Yi Feng Tiles security employee and a local traditional chief will not dent relations between the country and its ally.

Fighting in China’s corner, Mutsvangwa was speaking during her visit together with two fellow cabinet ministers to Sunny Yi Feng Tiles in Norton where Qiao Shunglong allegedly slapped Chief Chivero after an altercation at the entrance of the factory.

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans should be tolerant of citizens of the Asian giant who have brought massive investment into their country.

“Zimbabweans are known for their hospitality and warmth and not for bigoted xenophobic diatribe on other nationals based in this country. “Recent statements reported in the media emanating from different stakeholders do not represent the Zimbabweans’ ethos of acceptance, tolerance of other cultures and races. “Zimbabwe is happy to have China as an ally, China is a powerful global power which even other powerful nations are keen to befriend,” said the Minister, wife to Zimbabwe’s former ambassador to China, Chris Mutsvangwa.

Following the alleged attack on Chief Chivero, Shunglong was called in for questioning by police and officials from Zimbabwe’s Immigration department.

His employer and Sunny Yi Feng Tiles owner, William Gung described his treatment as political.

Gung accused Chief Chivero of extortion and trying to impose employment policies at the company by forcing him to employ his subjects.

Chinese employers operating in the country have often been accused of being abusive towards their employees with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa often accusing them of beating up, underpaying and sometimes overworking locals.

But Mutsvangwa felt Zimbabweans should exercise patience with the Asians.

-Agencies