Charamba Refers Questions About Chiwenga’s Health To His Family

Zimbabwe’s Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has deferred all questions about Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s health to his family.

The ailing 62-year-old Chiwenga was airlifted to South Africa for treatment a week ago.

Charamba would not confirm where Chiwenga is being treated or discuss his condition on Wednesday.

Speaking to ZimLive Charamba said:

“I’m not able at this stage to give you an accurate update on the matter. Usually, I defer to the family on such matters. What I can confirm though is that he’s still recuperating, and is yet to resume official duties.” Charamba said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was “particularly anxious that he keeps away from work to the extent possible until he is fully recovered”, adding: “This is also consistent with, and supportive of medical opinion. Should I get an update from the family, I will share it with you.”

Chiwenga has been in and out of hospital since October last year. His wife, Mary, is also reported to be receiving constant medical attention. The couple have appeared in public with an obvious loss of skin pigmentation on their hands and faces, which Chiwenga once said started at around the same time that he led a military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga’s friends say his drinking water was poisoned. He is reported to be suffering from an acute liver problem, coupled with an esophagus ailment that is preventing him from feeding well.

