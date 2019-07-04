AFCON: Commission Of Inquiry To Investigate Warriors Early Exit…‘Egyptgate Scandal’

The government of Zimbabwe is planning to set a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the Warriors early exit from the 2019 Total Africa Cup Of Nations Finals held which are ongoing in Egypt.

The Warriors, the senior men soccer team, crashed out of the tournament after displaying the worst of performances since making their debut at this football festival 15 years ago. They were at the bottom of Group A log with only one point and one goal with Khama Billiat on target against Uganda.

Zim Morning Post reports that the poor performance disappointed the government and the citizenry who believe that the team was bribed. A top official within the Ministry of Sports is believed to have said:

We are left with no option but to come up with a way forward to investigate what happened in Egypt. I strongly believe that money exchanged hands and I can tell you this is ‘Egyptgate’ but we only fear that FIFA might say that this is tantamount to government interference so we need a proper plan to deal with this issue.

The official added that the inclusion of individuals who were implicated in the infamous Asiagate scandal in the team that traveled to Egypt raised a lot of questions.

The official added that despite the absence of a proper law to deal with the issue if one is found guilty, they will be banned and put in prison on corruption charges.

